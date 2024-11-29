Late Senator Santanina Rasul: Mindanao leaders pay tribute

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Mindanao leaders on Friday honored the life and legacy of Santanina Tillah Rasul, the first Muslim woman elected to the Philippine Senate, after her passing at the age of 94.

In a statement, civic leader Amina Rasul, the senator’s daughter, described her mother as a gentle soul and a proud advocate for education and literacy.

“A gentle soul, proud of her heritage and her people, and unafraid to fight for her convictions and advocacies, especially education for our young and the adult non-literates she had served since the 60s,” Amina said.

Rasul’s remains will be brought to the Blue Mosque in Taguig City before being flown to Jolo, Sulu, for burial alongside her husband, former Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abraham Rasul.

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Adiong praised Rasul for her advocacy for women’s rights and marginalized communities, calling her a trailblazer in public service.

Civic leader Samira Gutoc highlighted Rasul’s contributions to education, particularly through the Magbassa Kita Foundation, Inc., which promotes literacy, poverty alleviation, and peace in Mindanao.

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman remembered her as a dedicated public servant who championed women’s development and empowerment.

The Mindanao State University – Tawi Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography also paid tribute, noting Rasul’s service as a senator from 1987 to 1995 and her authorship of key legislation, including Republic Act 6949, which declared March 8 as National Women’s Day.

Rasul also authored Republic Act 7192, the Women in Development and Nation-Building Act, which prohibited discrimination against women and paved the way for women cadets to enter the Philippine Military Academy. (PNA)

