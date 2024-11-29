Batang Pinoy: Cebu City Niños secure crucial gold medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños closed their Batang Pinoy National Championships 2024 campaign in convincing fashion, securing critical gold medals in weightlifting and dancesport in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

This could potentially push the Niños’ final rank from fifth to fourth place as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) hasn’t published the final medal tally even though the games were already finished last Thursday, November 28, along with the closing ceremony.

Cebu City based on PSC’s current medal tally as of November 28, they have 28 gold medals, 32 silvers, and 27 bronzes.

However, in Cebu City Sports Commission’s revised tally have them winning total of 36 gold medals. This could propel Cebu City past Davao City (currently fourth with a 35-35-28 tally) once final standings are verified.

This would improve Cebu’s fifth-place finish from last year, despite falling just short of their previous gold medal total.

The Niños’ weightlifting contingent, under the mentorship of renowned Olympian trainers Christopher Bureros and Ramon Solis, collected an impressive seven gold medals.

Meanwhile, the dancesport athletes delivered a stellar performance, adding eight more golds to Cebu City’s medal haul.

The Niños’ weightlifters saw standout performances from Kyle Sandrie Agot and Princess Jian Villamor, each securing individual golds in the last day of competition.

Notably, five of the seven gold medalists — Princess Angel Ando, Alex Daniel Buanghog, Kirk Abala, Albert Bacaro Jr., and Villamor — hail from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Also, Cebu’s dancesport athletes dazzled on the floor, clinching eight gold medals.

Double-gold pairs Richard Amiel Rotilles and Chelsea Siarza (Junior 2 Grade A Latin and Standard), along with John Andre Codillo and Ranmarie Princess Bantoy (Youth Grade C and D Latin), led the charge. Other gold-winning duos included Gian Andrew Lucero and Marian Samantha Yap, Kharl Michael Minoza and Ashley Cullo, and Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero with Pauline Venice Duba.

Adding to Cebu’s golden tally were standout performances in the finale were noxer Cris Angelou Conson, badminton’s Eve Bejasa and Wushu athlete Marc Yestin Archival.

Lastly, futsal stars Ushin Joi Valencia and Jelena Loren Soon all contributed to the Niños’ success as they scored the 2-0 goals over Davao del Oro to clinch their gold medal.

While Pasig City dethroned defending champions Baguio City with a dominant 83-49-88 medal count, Cebu City’s late surge raises the stakes in the battle for fourth place. If the final tally confirms their 36-gold performance, the Niños could achieve their highest placement in recent years.

