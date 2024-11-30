menu
Daily Gospel, November 30

By: November 30, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 30, 2024, which is the feast day of Saint Andrew, apostle.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 4, 18-22.

As Jesus was walking by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon who is called Peter, and his brother Andrew, casting a net into the sea; they were fishermen.

He said to them, “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.”

At once they left their nets and followed him.

He walked along from there and saw two other brothers, James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They were in a boat, with their father Zebedee, mending their nets. He called them,

and immediately they left their boat and their father and followed him.

Source: Dailygospel.org

