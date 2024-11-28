Daily Gospel, November 28

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 28, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, November 27

Daily Gospel, November 26

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 21, 20-28.

Jesus said to his disciples: “When you see Jerusalem surrounded by armies, know that its desolation is at hand.

Then those in Judea must flee to the mountains. Let those within the city escape from it, and let those in the countryside not enter the city,

for these days are the time of punishment when all the scriptures are fulfilled.

Woe to pregnant women and nursing mothers in those days, for a terrible calamity will come upon the earth and a wrathful judgment upon this people.

They will fall by the edge of the sword and be taken as captives to all the Gentiles; and Jerusalem will be trampled underfoot by the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles are fulfilled.

There will be signs in the sun, the moon, and the stars, and on earth nations will be in dismay, perplexed by the roaring of the sea and the waves.

People will die of fright in anticipation of what is coming upon the world, for the powers of the heavens will be shaken.

And then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

But when these signs begin to happen, stand erect and raise your heads because your redemption is at hand.”