Daily Gospel, November 29

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 29, 2024, which is the Friday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 21, 29-33.

Jesus told his disciples a parable. “Consider the fig tree and all the other trees.

When their buds burst open, you see for yourselves and know that summer is now near;

in the same way, when you see these things happening, know that the kingdom of God is near.

Amen, I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things have taken place.

Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.”