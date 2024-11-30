Pagasa: 3 weather systems continue to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), shear line and northeast monsoon (amihan) will continue to bring cloudy skies with rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, the Negros Island Region, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast over the Bicol Region, Quezon, Laguna, and Rizal due to the shear line.

On the other hand, the amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will experience strong winds and rough coastal waters, while the rest of Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

