Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama holds presscon at city hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama held a press conference at the Plaza Sugbo in front of the Cebu City Hall on Monday morning, December 2, 2024.

Mayor Rama, his son Lawyer Mikel Rama, former city administrator Collin Rosell, and his supporters attended the flag ceremony at City Hall before holding the press briefing.

Rama was dismissed from his position as mayor by the Ombudsman after it ruled that Rama was guilty of acts of nepotism for hiring his wife’s two brothers as casual employees at city hall.

During the presscon, Rama claimed that family members working at city hall were nothing new and that there were even instances of children, husband and wife, and in-laws working there.

Tension rose for a while when the vehicle of Rama, which he used to travel to Cebu City Hall, was clamped. The vehicle was parked outside the entrance of the Executive Building.

The incident triggered a tense scene as Rama’s supporters gathered, shouting in protest at personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) who enforced the clamping.

The clamps were later removed and Rama’s SUV and another vehicle left the area.

Riot policemen were also seen at the entrance of city hall.

Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, Cebu City Police Office director, said in an interview with radio station dyHP that they (riot policemen) were deployed there to maintain peace and order in the area.

