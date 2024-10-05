TIMELINE: From suspension to disqualification – key events in Mike Rama’s legal battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The leadership of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been in jeopardy in recent months as a series of legal controversies have unfolded.

Initially, he was placed under preventive suspension for failing to pay the salaries of four regular employees. More recently, the Office of the Ombudsman found him guilty of allegations of nepotism and grave misconduct, leading to his permanent disqualification from public office.

This article outlines the timeline of events that have led to these developments, based on coverage by CDN Digital.

April 16, 2024: Employees report salary delays

On April 16, four regular employees from the Cebu City government, including Maria Almicar Diongzon, Filomena Atuel, Chito Dela Cerna, and Sybil Ann Ybañez, reported that they had not received their salaries for nearly ten months.

The delay stemmed from a reassignment order issued in June 2023, which the employees contested, leading them to seek assistance from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

The CSC ruled that their reassignments were non-executory, allowing the employees to resume their previous positions.

April 17, 2024: City Administrator’s explanation

City Administrator Collin Rosell asserted that the salary delay was due to the employees’ non-compliance with their reassignment orders.

He claimed the government’s payroll processing was obstructed by the employees’ failure to report to their newly assigned areas, emphasizing the city’s position.

May 8, 2024: Preventive suspension order

The Office of the Ombudsman issued a preventive suspension order against Mayor Michael Rama and seven other city officials on May 8, 2024.

The suspended officials included City Administrator Collin Rosell, City Planning and Development Officer Katerina Janna L. Cabral, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Nagiel Bañacia, Cebu City Social Welfare and Services Officer Malou Celeste, Human Resource Management Officer Ma. Melania B. Mendez, Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs Head Graciela P. Decena, and Bureau of Fire Protection-Cebu City Fire Marshal Insp. Jeferson P. Albasin.

The suspension, which was set for six months, was based on complaints of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a public officer, particularly in relation to the unresolved salary issues for the employees.

May 17, 2024: Court of Appeals dismissal

On May 17, the Court of Appeals dismissed a petition for certiorari filed by Rama and the other suspended officials.

The court noted that the petitioners failed to first seek reconsideration of the Ombudsman’s decision, which is a necessary step before such appeals.

May 28, 2024: Motion to lift suspension

In response to the Court of Appeals’ dismissal, Rama’s legal team filed a motion on May 28 with the Office of the Ombudsman to lift the suspension order.

They contended that the Ombudsman’s decision was based on biased information and argued that the suspension would cause grave damage to both Rama and the city’s electorate.

June 20, 2024: Denial of motion

The Ombudsman denied the motions to lift the suspension on June 20, stating that the evidence of guilt was strong and highlighted the seriousness of the allegations, which included dishonesty and grave misconduct.

August 20, 2024: Petition to the Supreme Court

On August 20, Rama filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the Ombudsman’s suspension order.

He argued that the order violated his rights as an elected local official under the Ombudsman Act of 1989 and claimed that the Ombudsman overstepped its bounds.

September 10, 2024: Rama’s nepotism case resurfaces; his legal team denies dismissal rumors

On September 10, Rama’s legal team refuted rumors about his dismissal from public office, asserting that reports concerning a penalty related to nepotism were unfounded.

His camp subsequently filed a Motion for Clarification with the Ombudsman to address these rumors and seek clarity on his status.

September 25: Ombuds finds probable cause in nepotism case

On September 25, the Office of the Ombudsman announced its decision to elevate the nepotism case against Rama to court.

The ruling found probable cause for three counts of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act due to alleged nepotistic appointments.

Rama’s defense claimed he was misled into signing the appointments, but the Ombudsman maintained that his allegations lacked substantiation, citing his oversight as mayor.

September 25: Rama to challenge Ombudsman ruling on nepotism case

Rama’s legal team planned to file a motion for reconsideration following the Office of the Ombudsman’s ruling on his nepotism case.

They confirmed they are preparing to contest the Ombudsman’s resolution, which found probable cause to indict the mayor for appointing his brothers-in-law to government positions in violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

October 3, 2024: Ombudsman orders Rama’s dismissal, permanent disqualification from public office

On October 3, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the permanent disqualification of Michael Rama from holding any government position.

The ruling, dated September 9, found him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for hiring his wife’s two brothers as casual employees at City Hall.

This decision entailed his dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and a permanent ban on future government employment.

The announcement coincided with his political team, Partido Barug BagOng Sugbo Team Rama, filing their Certificates of Candidacy on the same day for the 2025 midterm elections. /clorenciana

