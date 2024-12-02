PrimaryHomes Inc. culminates a year of success and growth

PrimaryHomes Inc. (PHI), a leader in sustainable real estate development, celebrated its annual Grand Partners’ Appreciation Night (GPAN) on November 21, 2024, at the IC3 Convention Center.

Your commitment, passion, and relentless hard work are the foundation of our success. MICHELLE CUTANG Operations Manager for Sales and Marketing PrimaryHomes Inc.

With the theme “Rio Splendor: A Night of Vibrant Festivities,” PHI expresses its appreciation and support to hardworking agents and partners in a night of colors, celebration, and entertainment.

Shared efforts, shared success

The evening served as a powerful reminder of the collective achievements that have defined PHI’s success. From the outstanding individual agents to the realty firms that have propelled the company’s growth, the night honored all who have played a role in turning dreams into reality.

“Your commitment, passion, and relentless hard work are the foundation of our success,” said Michelle Cutang, PHI’s Operations Manager for Sales and Marketing, during her welcome remarks. “To our top agents and realties, we extend our heartfelt congratulations. Your performance has truly set the bar high, and we are immensely proud to celebrate your success with you tonight,” Cutang added.

The celebration of shared success also includes exciting raffle prizes—including four house-and-lot units—and a festive atmosphere full of vibrant colors and positive energy. The evening was a true reflection of PHI’s appreciation for its partners, with Cutang adding, “Thank you for your unwavering partnership, your trust in PrimaryHomes, and for making dreams come true for countless families.”

A colorful night of entertainment

The evening was even more hyped with an open dance floor for guests to showcase their moves and celebrate the hard work they dedicated throughout the year. Adding to the excitement was the Rio Splendor Runway Contest where guests from different brokerage and realty firms in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros flaunt their best Rio Splendor costumes and represent their organization in full confidence. To top it off, guest performances from Jopay and Vanessa Perame hyped the crowd in celebration of the event.

Celebrating hard work and excellence

One of the main highlights of the event was the appreciation of the agents and realty firms that contributed to the success of PrimaryHomes Inc. over the years. Additionally, leadership awards, rising star awards, and productivity awards were given to agents and brokers from Cebu and Bohol/Negros.

In the same breath, top realty firms were awarded with the realty of the year and hall of famer awards. Roy Gilbuena of Bachelors Realty and Brokerage, realty of the year awardee, expressed his gratitude to their top contributor and their friends from different realty and brokerage firms present. “To all the realties present tonight, thank you for collaborating with us instead of competing with us; in one ultimate purpose, to serve our co-Filipinos.”

Anthony Leuterio of Leuterio Realty and Brokerage also expressed his appreciation for the healthy real estate industry in the Philippines, highlighting the importance of collaboration and sales ethics. “The real estate in the Philippines is very healthy and you are in a good place with PrimaryHomes. You just have to keep on selling and uphold ethics, play the best game, and collaborate with other real estate companies.”

Celebrating the hard work of their partners, PrimaryHomes awards the following individuals:

Lina Aquino (Leadership Awardee – Cebu South)

Dismar Peolin (Leadership Awardee – Cebu Central)

Quennielyn Duhaungsod (Leadership Awardee – Cebu North)

Renz Arthur Q. Abucejo (Leadership Awardee – Bohol Territory)

Aire A. Corpuz – Leadership Awardee (Negros Territory)

Janice Marjorie B. Grumo – Rising Star for Cebu Central Territory

Socorro H. Abad – Rising Star for Cebu North Territory

Honey Mae G. Lunzaga – Rising Star for Cebu South Territory

Meldred Gako – Rising Star for Bohol Territory

Ma. Jessielyn C. Samson – Rising Star for Negros Territory

Clarivel F. Ingking – Productivity Awardee, Top seller of the year (Bohol/Negros)

Marydith A. Sepada – Top seller of the year (Cebu)

Judalyn T. Rabaya – Huwaran Awardee (Cebu)

Wilma M. Duavis – Huwaran Awardee (Bohol)

Cherry Nila Villamil – Huwaran Awardee (Negros)

Glen T. Entac – Best Home Tour of the Year, Best Informative Video of the Year, DigiStar of the Year

Janice Marjorie B. Grumo – Best Lifestyle Video of the Year

Jacob Jerson T. Jala – Special Recognition in Captivating Narration

Ryan R. Violanda – Special Recognition in Creative Concept

Alessandra Victoria Zeta-Guingao – Special Recognition in Content Production

Realty Category:

Leuterio Realty & Brokerage – Achiever’s Award for Bohol, Hall of Famer

Bachelors Realty & Brokerage – Achiever’s Award for Cebu and Negros, Realty of the Year

PHI’s Reliable Partners

Another feature of the event was the recognition of the members of the PrimaryHomes Reliable Circle, an elite group of partners who accomplish at least 10M worth of annual sales.

These top performers are celebrated for their outstanding contribution to PHI’s success, with unparalleled dedication and hard work setting the bar for excellence in the real estate industry. Brokers and agents from the reliable circle enjoy a wide array of exclusive benefits designed to reward their exceptional performance and promote continued growth. These premium benefits include but are not limited to international vacation packages and access to PHI’s Pabahay Program.

The Reliable Circle is more than just a recognition program—it represents the strong partnership between PHI and its top agents, a partnership built on trust, collaboration, and mutual success. It is a testament to PrimaryHomes Inc.’s ongoing commitment to nurturing and empowering its partners, ensuring that their achievements are celebrated and supported every step of the way.

To learn more about PrimaryHomes or explore opportunities as a sales partner, visit their website at primaryhomes.com or their Facebook page, Primary Homes Inc.