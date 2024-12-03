Tatay Rudy’s stuns Legends, rules UP Cebu Alumni’s “Tunob Cup”

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tatay Rudy’s outplayed the UP Legends, 48-46, to win the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 4 “Tunob Cup” over the weekend at the packed UP Cebu High School gym.

Facing a daunting challenge against the favored Legends, Tatay Rudy’s held their opponents scoreless over the final four minutes, setting the stage for their pivotal comeback.

With clutch free throws by season and finals MVP Donald Guia and Geneking Mercader brought Tatay Rudy’s to within one, 45-46, with the Legends appeared poised to regain control.

However, the pressure mounted on the Legends after Michael Wong missed two crucial free throws with just nine ticks left in regulation. Mercader then secured the rebound and initiated a fast break that found Gilbeys Cabrera, who then delivered a perfect pass to Jonas Panerio under the basket.

Panerio converted a contested layup and drew a foul, as spectators erupted into a frenzy. Panerio calmly sank the bonus free throw, giving Tatay Rudy’s a 48-46 lead with three seconds to go.

The Legends managed a desperation heave, but the shot hit the side of the backboard, sealing Tatay Rudy’s third title in just four seasons in this highly-competitive alumni league.

Guia topscored Tatay Rudy’s with a double-double game of 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal while earning a spot on the tournament’s Mythical Five. Panerio added seven points, three rebounds, and three steals, while Mercader contributed six points and eight boards, including the pivotal rebound that set up the game-winning sequence.

In the battle for third place, the Lethals outgunned DosMil, 92-81, in a high-scoring match to claim the consolation prize.

