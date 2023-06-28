Tatay Rudy’s tops UP Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tatay Rudy’s rallied to defeat Duggies, 60-53, in the finals to rule the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1 at the House of Curry Gym in Mandaue City.

Trailing for most part of the game, Tatay Rudy’s made several crucial plays down the stretch to take down Duggies and win the crown.

Meanwhile, the UP Legends routed Dosmil, 72-53, to claim third-place honors.

Michael Wong had 13 points, four boards, three assists, and four steals to lead the winning team.

Junie Alejandro, who was named the league’s MVP, added 11 points, four boards, and two dimes.

Jonas Panerio led Tatay Rudy’s with 13 points, three rebounds, and a steal, and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player.

READ MORE:

NBA Jazz trade with Hawks for big man Collins

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP