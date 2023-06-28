Tatay Rudy’s tops UP Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1

CDN Digital June 28,2023 - 07:55 AM
Tatay Rudy’s

The Tatay Rudy’s squad celebrates after winning the winner-take-all finals to capture the UP Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1 crown. contributed photo | Ronex Tolin

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Tatay Rudy’s  rallied to defeat Duggies, 60-53, in the finals to rule the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Alumni Basketball League Season 1 at the House of Curry Gym in Mandaue City.

Trailing for most part of the game, Tatay Rudy’s made several crucial plays down the stretch to take down Duggies and win the crown.

Meanwhile, the UP Legends routed Dosmil, 72-53, to claim third-place honors. 

Michael Wong had 13 points, four boards, three assists, and four steals to lead the winning team. 

Junie Alejandro, who was named the league’s MVP, added 11 points, four boards, and two dimes.

Jonas Panerio  led Tatay Rudy’s with 13 points, three rebounds, and a steal, and was named the Finals Most Valuable Player. 

READ MORE:

NBA Jazz trade with Hawks for big man Collins

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, Cebu‬, UP
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.