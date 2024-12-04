CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguars defy odds, claim third place 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Against all odds, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars defied expectations and claimed third place in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Despite an undermanned roster, the Jaguars displayed heart, overcoming the favored Benedicto College Cheetahs in a thrilling overtime battle, 70-67, on Tuesday night, December 3, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Jaguars faced numerous challenges throughout the season, missing key players due to academic woes with a rookie head coach leading them. They faced elimination after a hard-fought loss to the University of Cebu Webmasters, 53-58, on November 29, in the Final Four.

However, they rebounded with grit to rewrite their narrative in the battle for third place.

USJ-R shocked the Cheetahs early, controlling the first half with a commanding 16-point lead, 39-23, at halftime.

Benedicto College responded in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to four points, 43-47, setting the stage for a tug-of-war final frame.

The fourth quarter saw intense back-and-forth action, with three lead changes and deadlocks.

In the final moments of regulation, Benedicto’s Allen Angelo Alicando sank three clutch free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt, tying the game at 59-all with just 8.1 seconds left.

USJ-R had a chance to seal the win, but Rodge Aldrich Balbao’s fumbled the ball in transition, resulting to a turnover.

It allowed the Cheetahs a final attempt, but Junil Bulan missed a potential game-winner, sending the contest into overtime.

Team captain Elmer Echavez Jr. made his final game in Cesafi memorable, scoring crucial points in overtime to give USJ-R a 63-59 lead.

Despite Benedicto College’s efforts, including baskets from AJ Tolipas and Serge Gabines, the Jaguars held on.

Balbao redeemed himself with vital free throws, extending their advantage, 65-62.

Benedicto College suffered setbacks as exhaustion took its toll—Bulan exited with leg cramps, and key turnovers proved costly.

Vince Alfred Manangquil’s free throws widened the gap 67-62, while Alicando’s efforts in the charity stripe to keep the Cheetahs in the game fell short as time expired.

Echavez closed his CESAFI career with a stellar double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Balbao and Jay Deiparine contributed 10 points each, while Al James Calizar added 12 points.

For Benedicto College, Gabines was the lone bright spot, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, a steal, and a block.

Ironically, Benedicto College led in almost all facets of the game. They outplayed USJ-R in the interior, 40-30, and converted more points from turnovers, 20-13. The Cheetahs also dominated second-chance points, 19-8, and had the edge in fast-break points, 24-21.

Photo caption: USJ-R’s Elmer Echavez Jr. goes hard for a layup amidst the outstretched arms of Benedicto College’s Jesli Dela Cruz in their Cesafi Season 24 Battle-for Third. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

