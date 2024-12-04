Alegria: Woman extracting limestone dies after rock falls on her

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old woman died after a rock fell on her while she was extracting limestone near her house in Sitio Buyongan, Barangay Valencia in Alegria town, at around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

The victim was identified as Geralyn Letigio Geolin, a mother of four and a resident of the area.

Geolin was extracting limestone to create hollow blocks to renovate their house since their fiesta was drawing near.

READ MORE:

Naga, Cebu: Police probe coal mine accident that killed 1 miner

2 workers buried alive in San Fernando, Cebu cement mill

Body of farmer buried alive by landslide in Zamboanga del Sur recovered

The limestone she extracted fell on her, along with rocks and soil.

The spine and the feet of the victim got fractured, while her head was hit by rocks which caused her untimely death.

Barangay Councilor Miguel Indio said that around 500 kilograms of limestones had covered and pinned the victim’s body.

He said that no one expected the incident since the victim was only extracting limestones near her house.

The mother of the victim, Sulpicia Letigio, said that she had already admonished her daughter from continuing to extract limestone in the area, but the victim would just tell her that the limestone was stable.

On Tuesday, however, a big piece of limestone fell on her as she tried to extract it at the side of the hill near her house.

Meanwhile, Police Captain Roel Tanza, chief of Alegria Police Station, said that since the incident was purely an accident, no one would be held liable for it.

Alegria is a 4th class municipality in the Province of Cebu which is located 131 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP