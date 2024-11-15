Naga, Cebu: Police probe coal mine accident that killed 1 miner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have temporarily stopped the operations of a registered small scale coal mine in Naga City after an accident in its coal mine shaft resulted in the death of a miner and injury to another.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Jake Catane, Naga Police Station investigator, said in a phone interview with CDN Digital that the operation of the coal mine was stopped while the investigation on the death of the miner continued.

“Matud nila, kay nag-agad ra man ta sa ilahang isulti kay didto man ni nahitabo sa ilawom. Duna may gitawag nila og shaft. Kanang buho ba padung sa ilawom, unya dunay mga lumber nga gibutang sa kilid kilid niini,” said Catane, on what he gathered from his initial investigation.

(According to them, since we can only get information from what they said because this happened below the ground. There is what they call a shaft. That small hole going under, and they line its sides with lumber (to support the walls of the shaft).)

“Ang nahitabo, dunay bato nga nahug sa tunga tunga nga bahin ug maoy niigo sa mga tawo nga didto sa ilawom,” he said.

(What happened is that there was a rock in the middle part of the shaft that fell and hit those below the shaft.)

How it happened

Catane was referring to the initial police investigation where the three miners were working inside a coal mine shaft which was about a hundred meters deep.

At past 6 a.m., today, November 15, the miners were at the bottom of the shaft when suddenly a portion of the shaft gave way causing rocks to fall on the miners below.

This was in the middle part of the shaft.

One of the miners, who was hit by the falling rocks, died.

He was identified as 27-year-old Robert Abalorio of Barangay Uling, Naga City.

His colleague, a certain Fernando, was also injured in the accident.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The third miner was unharmed and managed to get out of the coal mine shaft safely.

Naga City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu which is located 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

