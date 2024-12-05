Four Cebu graduates top 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Exam

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 05,2024 - 11:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four graduates from Cebu-based universities excelled in the November and December 2024 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination, securing spots in the top 10.

Leading the list is Francis Charles Pepito Lauta from the University of Cebu, who clinched 1st place with an impressive rating of 93.25 percent.

Rodolfo Guanzon Misa Jr. from the University of San Carlos (USC) secured 8th place with a rating of 91.50 percent.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Rafael Arcamo Langbid from USC and John David Jerusalem Maguate from Cebu Institute of Technology-University tied for 10th place, each earning a rating of 91.15 percent.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 6,835 out of 18,436 examinees (37.07%) successfully passed the exams held on November 18, 19, 30, and December 1, 2024. The exams took place at PRC testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. /clorenciana

