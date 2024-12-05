CCUVA head: Cebu vendors will never be used for political agenda

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vendors stand firm for fairness and justice.

Maria Pino, president of the Cebu Coalition of United Vendors Association (CCUVA), said that amid the political struggles in the Cebu City government, particularly between dismissed mayor Michael Rama and Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, they do not need to be offered anything material or monetary to take a stand for what is right.

“Kaming mga vendors, we will stand what is right. No need to give us, bisan pa og tubig dili mi mangayo ug tan-aw namo nga dili makatarungan og maangayon,” Pino said in an interview on December 4.

Pino, who is also a councilor hopeful under Barug-Bag-ong Sugbo led by Rama, denied any intention of using members of the vendors’ association for political purposes. Despite attending several of Rama’s press conferences and being a vocal supporter of him, she said she “has never used” the association’s members for politics.

Should there be any allegations, Pino challenged the accusers to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.

“Dili ra karon nga nakig-bisog mi [vendors] sa makatarunganong hustisya sukad pa sauna,” she said

On December 2, Rama made an appearance at Cebu City Hall during the flag-raising ceremony, standing beside Garcia. He was accompanied by his lawyers and supporters and later held a press conference at Plaza Sugbo, attended by some of his allies.

During the press conference, Rama addressed allegations of nepotism at City Hall, claiming that family members working together in government offices was not a new practice. He cited examples of children, spouses, and in-laws holding roles within the same organization.

Tensions flared when Rama’s vehicle, parked outside the Executive Building, was clamped by personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO). Supporters of Rama gathered at the scene, protesting the action and creating a brief commotion.

The clamps were eventually removed, and Rama’s SUV, along with another vehicle, left the area. Riot policemen were also deployed at the City Hall entrance during the incident to ensure order. /clorenciana

