UV Green Lancers face UC Webmasters in high-stakes Cesafi finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With their sights set on a third consecutive title, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers enter the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Basketball Tournament Finals with a heightened sense of purpose.

Led by seasoned coach Gary Cortes, a five-time Cesafi champion, they face their formidable rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, in a Best-of-Three Finals series set to tip off tomorrow, December 5, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Lancers’ motivation is fueled by more than just championship aspirations; they’re eager to settle a score.

UC handed them a narrow 57-55 defeat on October 31, a loss that still lingers for Cortes and his team, especially after a contentious call regarding a putback by UC’s Steven Ursal, which UV believed should have been ruled a shot-clock violation.

“Sa karon nga series sa UC, we keep our fingers crossed. Hopefully, may the best team win,” said Cortes.

“Yes of course, daog naman gyud ang UC ato, pero kadto nga instance nga wala matawagi, it added motivation sa amo-a nga winnable mi against them.”

The controversial finish has also prompted Cortes to advocate for the implementation of an instant replay system (IRS) in Cesafi, a move he believes would ensure fairness in games.

However, Cortes is quick to acknowledge the challenge ahead. The Webmasters remain undefeated this season, having swept both the elimination and semifinal rounds.

“Karon nga season undefeated sila sa elimination ug semifinals. I think preparado pud sila, kami mag prepare pud mi para sa championships, we will give them our best,” said Cortes.

The Green Lancers face their own hurdles, notably the absence of their starting center, King Orcullo, who has missed the entire season due to injury.

Cortes acknowledged the void but remains hopeful.

“We’re missing a key piece, but it’s time for others to step up. Our newer players have the chance to fill that role and make their mark. Let’s see sa championships,” Cortes concluded. /clorenciana

