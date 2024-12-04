Cesafi 15-U: UV Baby Lancers beat CEC Dragons in OT, bag title

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers outlasted the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons to claim the historic inaugural title of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) 15-under basketball tournament on Wednesday, December 4, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In a thrilling encounter that saw regulation end in a 44-all deadlock, the Baby Lancers showcased resilience and determination to seal the victory in overtime.

READ MORE:

CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguars defy odds, claim third place

CESAFI: UV Baby Lancers salvage third place with win over UC

UAAP: Royce Mantua, Adamson hope to build on Final Four experience

Van Dolf Urdaneta led UV with a stellar performance, contributing 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. As the only double-digit scorer for his team, Urdaneta’s efforts earned him the prestigious ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.

Supporting Urdaneta’s efforts were Wade Rizarri and Jake Ybañez, who chipped in seven and eight points, respectively.

On the other side, CEC’s Dwayne Cañete led his team with 12 points, while Marky Goc-ong added nine in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort.

The game remained tightly contested throughout. UV held a slim 43-41 lead with 4:23 left in regulation, but CEC’s Niño Tagpuno tied it up at 43-all with a crucial basket.

Moments later, Cañete intercepted a pass and drew a foul, converting from the free-throw line to give CEC a 44-43 edge with just 1:25 left on the clock.

Both teams struggled with turnovers in the closing moments, but UV’s Lamar Cabahug managed to draw a foul and sank one of two free throws, forcing overtime at 44-all.

In the extra period, UV took control, unleashing a decisive 14-5 run to secure the championship and etch their name in history as the first Cesafi 15-under champions. Impressively, nine of those came from Urdaneta who sank three triples.

Despite the loss, CEC found consolation as Ryle Subeta earned a spot in the Mythical Five, joining UV’s Gabrielle Manlucot, USC’s Vince Ibarrita, and Benedicto College’s Francel Flores.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP