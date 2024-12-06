Pantone Color of the Year for 2025 is Mocha Mousse

The Pantone Color Institute selected PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year for 2025.

“For 2025, the Pantone Color Institute selects PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort,” text from its website reads.

Every December, Pantone picks a color of the year for the coming year. This is the 26th time that Pantone has done so.

Peach Fuzz was Pantone’s color of the year for 2024.

READ MORE: Peach Fuzz is Pantone’s color of the year for 2024

“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe,” reads a text of Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director Pantone Color Institute, in the website.

“With its sophisticated, earthy elegance, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse can stand alone or serve as a versatile foundation, enhancing a wide range of palettes and applications—from minimalist to richly detailed designs—across all colour-focused industries.”

What do you think about the Color of the Year for 2025?