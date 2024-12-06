Pagasa: No tropical cyclones will enter PAR in next 5 days

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather agency said on Friday that no tropical cyclones would enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the next five days.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said said it was not ruling out the possibility of a low-pressure area (LPA) forming along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) east of Mindanao in the coming days.

ITCZ is where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge, causing weather systems like LPAs and tropical cyclones, according to Pagasa.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said that currently, the shear line and northeast monsoon, locally termed “amihan,” continue to influence atmospheric conditions in the country, especially the northern sections of Luzon where cloudy skies and rain are forecast to occur on Friday, Dec. 6.

He also said that while no gale warning is raised over the country’s seaboards, coastal areas in Northern Luzon may experience moderate to rough seas due to the northeast monsoon.

