LIST: Philippine Typhoon Names for 2024

The Philippines, being a country situated near the Pacific Ocean, is no stranger to typhoons.

In fact, an average of 20 typhoons visit the country annually, with around eight to nine of them crossing Philippine lands, according to a report of the national weather bureau.

Considering this annual occurrence, the country’s weather bureau prepared a list of names in alphabetical order to label each typhoon that enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility within a calendar year.

The list of names is reset annually. The names will then be recycled for future typhoons after four years. The national weather bureau prepared four sets of alphabetical names to reus every four years.

In some cases, typhoon names are often retired especially when it causes grave impact on the calamity victims. This includes typhoon names like “Yolanda,” which was last used in 2013 and “Ondoy,” which was last used in 2009.

Typhoon names 2024

Here are the typhoon names prepared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pag-asa) for the year 2024:

AGHON

BUTCHOY

CARINA

DINDO

ENTENG

FERDIE

GENER

HELEN

IGME

JULIAN

KRISTINE

LEON

MARCE

NIKA

OFEL

PEPITO

QUERUBIN

ROMINA

SIONY

TONYO

UPANG

VICKY

WARREN

YOYONG

ZOSIMO

Auxillary typhoon names for 2024

In some cases, more than 26 typhoons visit the country within a span of a calendar year. As such, Pag-asa prepared a list of auxiliary names when all the original alphabetical names were used to label typhoons throughout the year.

Here is the list of auxiliary typhoon names prepared by Pag-asa for 2024:

ALAKDAN

BALDO

CLARA

DENCIO

ESTONG

FELIPE

GOMER

HELING

ISMAEL

JULIO

