NBA: Kuminga scores 33 to help Warriors beat Rockets

By: Associated Press December 06,2024 - 02:49 PM

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jabari Smith Jr. #10 of the Houston Rockets in the second half at Chase Center on December 05, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP

SAN FRANCISCO — Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 33 points and made two crucial layups over the final 1:04, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 99-93 on Thursday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and Brandin Podziemski grabbed 12 rebounds for the Warriors in the opening game of a home back-to-back.

Golden State was missing starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green because of injuries — Curry out to manage his painful knees and Green nursing tightness in his left calf. Both are likely to return Friday.

Wiggins had been questionable with an impingement in his right ankle.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Houston.

Warriors nemesis Dillon Brooks started 1 for 6 and missed his initial four 3-point attempts before finishing with 15 points.

Takeaways

Rockets: The NBA fined Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Sengun for their actions leading to ejections in a 120-111 loss at Sacramento on Tuesday night, and forward Tari Eason for an interaction with a fan following the game. Udoka was fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Warriors: Kevon Looney earned his second start of the season and had 11 rebounds.

Key moments

Wiggins hit a 3 and was fouled for a four-point play that tied the game at 40 with 3:29 left before halftime, then converted another four-point play with 12.2 seconds remaining in the half as the Warriors took a 49-43 lead into the break.

Key stats

The Warriors held their ground in the low post against Steven Adams, scoring 52 points in the paint and outrebounding the Rockets 54-45.

Up next

Houston visits the Clippers on Sunday, while the Warriors host the Timberwolves on Friday and again Sunday.

TAGS: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, NBA
