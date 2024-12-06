Cebu City fire destroys 16 houses, displaces 132 individuals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A morning fire destroyed 21 houses and left 132 individuals homeless in Gabuya Street, Sitio Apple, Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City on Friday, December 6.

According to an updated list of persons affected by the fire, which was based by the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) from data gathered by the Cebu City Social Welfare Office.

The CCPIO said that of the 21 houses destroyed, 16 were razed while 5 others were gutted or damaged by the fire.

The Cebu City PIO said that 31 families were affected and these were made up of 132 individuals.

The PIO said that the affected families were temporarily staying at the multipurpose gym of the barangay.

Earlier the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), in its initial report, said that the fire was reported at 8:38 a.m. and was raised to first alarm at 8:42 a.m.

The fire was declared under control at 9:15 a.m. and was declared fire out at 9:20 a.m.

FO2 James Parinasan, CCFO fire investigator, said in the initial report of the CCFO that there only 15 houses were destroyed with 12 being razed by the fire.

Parinasan, in the report, said that damage to property at that time was estimated at P750,000.

Fortunately, no one was injured or had died in the incident.

