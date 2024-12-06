CESAFI Final Game 2: Kern Sesante rallies demoralized Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters head coach Kern Sesante remains steadfast despite a tough, 45-66 loss to the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in Game 1 of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament Best-of-Three Finals on Thursday night.

While disappointed with the officiating, Sesante is focused on rallying his team to bounce back in Game 2, scheduled for Saturday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, undefeated during the elimination round and semifinals, struggled to adjust as their frontcourt players—Ray Charles Libatog, Steven Ursal, and Mark Ecal—were saddled with fouls early in the game.

UC had built a 31-28 lead at halftime but faltered in the third quarter when their key players were forced to the bench.

“We were caught off guard by the calls of the referees. Nipis kaayo (The calls were too soft). I was expecting they would let the boys play physically,” Kern Sesante said. He expressed frustration that the intensity typically expected in a Finals series was dampened by what he deemed as overly strict officiating.

“I’m not sure if the referees wanted the finals to play that way. The intensity of the championship is different. We hope they let the players play,” he added.

Beyond the officiating, Sesante acknowledged UV’s superior execution, particularly in the second half.

AJ Sacayan was pivotal for the Green Lancers, hitting four three-pointers to spark a decisive run that UC struggled to counter. Sacayan finished with a game-high 18 points.

“There was really nothing we could do about that. Their shooters had their rhythm, and it was difficult to defend once they got going,” Kern Sesante admitted.

The Green Lancers outscored the Webmasters 38-14 in the second half, turning a tightly contested game into a lopsided victory.

Despite the loss, Sesante told his players to move on. Drawing on past experiences, he reminded his players that they have bounced back before, including last year’s Finals where they forced a deciding Game 3 against UV.

“I told them to celebrate wins for one night and move on. It’s the same with losses—let the disappointment sink in tonight, but tomorrow is a different ballgame,” said Kern Sesante.

While their morale took a hit, Sesante urged his players to use the loss as a test of character.

“Medyo down ang morale, but this setback will show what kind of team we are. I gave the players a choice—come back stronger or surrender. I trust they will choose to improve,” he concluded.

