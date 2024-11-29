Fire burns down 60 houses in Talisay City, Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 60 houses were burned down as a result of a fire that hit Brgy. Cansolong in Talisay City, Cebu on Friday morning, November 29.
The blaze also destroyed properties estimated to be worth P337,500, according to authorities.
Fire Officer (FO2) Mardee Auxtero, an investigator from the Talisay City Fire Station, said that the fire was reported to them at around 10:34 a.m.
Less than five minutes later or at 10:38 a.m., the fire was raised to the first alarm. It then reached the second alarm at 10:42 p.m.
It did not take long for firefighters to put the flames under control at 11:11 p.m.
By 11:29 p.m., authorities officially declared a fire out.
According to Auxtero, the blaze started from the house of residents Bernard and Crescencia Fortes. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or casualties due to the incident.
As of this writing, fire investigations are still conducting an investigation to determine what started the fire in Brgy. Cansojong.
Talisay is a 3rd class component city of the Province of Cebu, which is located 10 kilometers south of Cebu City.
