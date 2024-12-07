West Philippine Sea: US, Japan join PH patrol after last China hostility

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines, United States, and Japan held a joint patrol in the West Philippine Sea, following the latest aggression of China in the disputed waters.

Manila’s routine maritime activity Friday involved the BRP Andres Bonifacio, which was joined by Washington’s reconnaissance aircraft P-8A Poseidon and Tokyo’s Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare, according to the Indo-Pacific Command (Indopacom).

“This builds upon previous MCAs (maritime cooperative activity) and our continuing operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures,” the Indopacom said in a statement.

Indopacom noted that such multilateral drills are conducted “in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety of navigation and the rights and interests of other States.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the China Coast Guard fired water cannon at Philippine vessels patrolling off the contested Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal.

Beijing’s actions are based on its assertion that it owns almost the entire South China Sea, including most of the West Philippine Sea.

In 2012, Manila and Beijing had a tense standoff over Panatag Shoal. China took over Panatag Shoal and remains in control of the lagoon today.

The Philippines filed an arbitration case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Netherlands, and challenged China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea, and in July 2016, the PCA recognized that the Philippines has exclusive rights over the West Philippine Sea and invalidated China’s nine-dash line.

