Russian vlogger’s rude actions slammed by Marcos: No to bullies!

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. condemned the actions of a Russian vlogger who was recently arrested for harassing and insulting Filipinos for content, saying the country must stand firm against such behavior and not tolerate abuse disguised as entertainment.

In his latest vlog shared on social media Monday, Marcos lamented how some foreign vloggers come to the Philippines to provoke, mock, and demean Filipinos for online attention.

“Biro man ito o hindi, sino namang Pilipino ang hindi kukulo ang dugo sa napapanood natin (Whether this is a joke or not, what Filipino wouldn’t have their blood boiling from what we’re watching)?” Marcos said, referring to videos that have gone viral showing Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy engaging in offensive public pranks.

The foreigner is facing criminal complaints for allegedly harassing security guards, stealing an industrial fan from a restaurant while livestreaming at a mall in Taguig City, and verbally insulting a windsurfing instructor in Boracay Island.

“Nakakalungkot dahil ito’y naging bahagi na ng social media na nagkakaroon ng mga vlogger na nanggugulo lang, nang-aasar lang, nambubwisit lang, nambabastos lang para makakuha ng mga viewers (It’s sad because it has become a part of social media where there are vloggers who just cause trouble, tease, prank and insult just to get viewers),” Marcos said.

The President reminded the public not to support content creators whose only aim is to sow disrespect, adding that such conduct is “un-Filipino” and should be rejected.

Acknowledging that Filipinos are kind, humble, and patient in nature, Marcos said these traits should never be mistaken for weakness or become targets of mockery.

“Likas na mababait ang mga Pilipino, magalang, mapagkumbaba, napakahaba ng pasensiya. Kaya’t nakakalungkot na makita na naaabuso ang ganito natin katangian (Filipinos are naturally kind, respectful, humble and patient. So it’s sad to see these qualities of ours are being abused),” he said.

“Natural sa atin na magtawanan lamang at hindi natin palakihin ang mga ganitong klaseng pambabastos, pero hindi nangangahulugan na palalampasin ito ng pamahalaan. Dapat tayong pumalag sa mga bully (It’s natural for us to just laugh it off and not make a big deal out of these kinds of insults, but that doesn’t mean the government will condone it. We must stand up to bullies),” he added.

The Chief Executive assured the public that the government will hold those responsible accountable and send a clear message to others who may be planning similar stunts. (PNA)

