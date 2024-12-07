Experience the powerful camera and powerful AI of the OPPO Find X8, now available nationwide

Fresh from its global launch and the announcement of local pre-order, OPPO’s newest and finest flagship device, the OPPO Find X8 is now available nationwide in the Philippines.

Designed for ambitious go-getters who demand the best things in life, the OPPO Find X8 redefines what a smartphone can do with its next-level photography capabilities and groundbreaking AI features.

From achieving your career goals, capturing your best adventures, or simply enjoying your weekends, the OPPO Find X8 has you covered in every way.

Capture Life in Stunning and Awe-Inspiring Details

At the heart of the OPPO Find X8 is the Hasselblad Master Camera System—three 50MP lenses (ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto) that make every shot exceptional in quality and clarity.

This powerful system is the result of OPPO’s collaboration with Hasselblad, a legendary name in professional photography known for its precision and innovation. Leveraging Hasselblad’s decades of expertise, the OPPO Find X8’s camera system brings authentic color accuracy, enhanced depth, and refined portrait capabilities straight to your pocket.

Whether you’re capturing action shots at a weekend tennis match or snapping latte art at a trendy café, Hasselblad’s influence shines through in the OPPO Find X8’s image quality, offering natural tones and lifelike details.

The AI Telescope Zoom lets you zoom up to 60x for crystal-clear photos even from afar, while Lightning Snap ensures you never miss a moment, freezing fast-moving subjects with DSLR-like precision. Additionally, the HyperTone Image Engine merges multiple frames to produce vibrant, dynamic shots, perfect for highlighting the best moments of your café hops, outdoor adventures, or weekend getaways.

With the Hasselblad Portrait Mode, you can recreate the signature look of Hasselblad’s iconic lenses, adding a layer of sophistication and depth to your portraits, giving your photos a distinct, professional touch that sets them apart.

Take your photographs a notch higher with a powerful AI

The OPPO Find X8’s AI Photo Remaster tools are every content creator’s dream, sharpening low-resolution shots, restoring lifelike textures, and removing pesky reflections. Whether you’re capturing a scenic sunset from your favorite rooftop café or taking candid snaps during a hiking trip, these tools ensure your shots look flawless.

Elevating the OPPO Find X8 as a best-in-class smartphone are features like LivePhoto which captures the energy of fleeting moments and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video recording for vibrant, cinematic footage—perfect for sharing your latest travel adventure or documenting a high-energy tennis match.

With everything you need to create scroll-stopping content, the OPPO Find X8 lets you showcase your passion and share your story.

Sleek Design Meets Durability

The OPPO Find X8 isn’t just a statement piece—it’s a reliable companion for your everyday adventures. With its ultra-slim 7.85mm profile and Cosmos Ring camera housing, it blends style with substance, perfect for professionals balancing boardroom meetings with creative hobbies.

Whenever you go out to experience the finest things in life, the OPPO Find X8’s IP69 water resistance, military-grade drop certifications, and OPPO Armour Shield construction ensure it can handle whatever your day throws at it.

Combined Style and Substance

From marathon Zoom meetings to late-night Netflix binges, the OPPO Find X8’s 5630mAh silicon-carbon battery can keep up with your life. When you need a quick boost, OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOC™ wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging features will get you back to full power in minutes—ideal for quick recharges between morning workouts and evening plans.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset ensures that the Find X8 delivers seamless multitasking, with a 35% faster CPU and 44% improved GPU efficiency. If you’re editing presentations, running multiple apps, or gaming, the phone’s performance will never miss a beat, letting you switch from work to play effortlessly.

Complementing its power is a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with razor-thin bezels, vibrant HDR visuals, and the fluidity of ColorOS 15. From watching your favorite series to scrolling through photos, every moment feels immersive, ensuring both productivity and entertainment look better than ever.

Harness the combination of Powerful Camera and Power AI with the OPPO Find X8

Ready to experience the ultimate device in style and performance? The OPPO Find X8 is now widely available nationwide for PHP 54,999 nationwide in Space Black and Star Grey colorways.

You can purchase the OPPO Find X8 in all OPPO authorized Stores and via OPPO’s official e-commerce channels in Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

