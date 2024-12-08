Cebu to experience cloudy weather before fair skies midweek

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 08,2024 - 11:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas will have mostly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions until Monday.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), told CDN Digital on Sunday that the weather conditions are due to Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) which will affect on December 8 and 9.

“Mostly cloudy to cloudy ta with rains and thunderstorms due to ITCZ,” Eclarino said.

Meanwhile, fair weather conditions will be observed on Tuesday until Thursday, December 10 to 12, he said.

“Kining ITCZ is panagtagpo ng hangin gikan sa northern and southern hemisphere, so usahay musaka o munaog kini. Karon is nakaapekto karon sa Mindanao, Visayas, and also diri sa bandang Palawan,” Eclarino explained.

He added that ITCZ had already brought impacts to the region, and is expected to prevail until tomorrow.

Eclarino added that Pagasa-Mactan has not issued any gale warnings with coastal conditions ranging from slight to moderate, and wind conditions are light to moderate.

Although there is no low pressure area (LPA) that is being monitored as of this time, Eclarino advised the public to stay alert during thunderstorms as it could also cause flash floods and risk to landslide areas.

The temperature until Thursday will range from 26 to 31 degrees celsius. /clorenciana

