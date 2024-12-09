PH Embassy in UAE mapping out next move vs Harry Roque

MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates is waiting an “instruction” from Manila if they can use the House of Representatives’ arrest order against Harry Roque so they could collate more information on the former presidential spokesperson’s stay in the UAE.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver disclosed the matter on Monday, saying that based on the last information they received, Roque and his wife Mylah are still in the UAE.

“As of Thursday or Friday last week — meron din po kasi kaming napagtatanungan din, he is still in the UAE. Sila ng kanyang may bahay na si Mylah. Minarapat sana namin ngayong weekend para mag check, e hindi po available ang facility na ‘yun so we’ll try again today, Monday po,” said Ver in an interview over Radyo 630.

(As of Thursday or Friday last week, he is still in the UAE. He’s here together with his wife. We intended to check again during the weekend, but the facility to do so is not available so we’ll try again today.)

“So mamaya susubukan namin kung meron din kaming instruction galing Manila na gamitin itong arrest order o warrant of arrest para makakuha pa ng impormasyon. Dahil ang awtoridad dito ay hindi na rin po magbibigay kung wala rin pong arrest warrant o Interpol notice kumbaga dahil meron ding privacy ang tao kung nandito man siya legally or illegally,” he added.

(So later we will try again, especially if there’s an instruction from Manila whether we can use his outstanding arrest order in order to get more information. Because the authorities here will not give more details if there’s no arrest warrant or Interpol notice because they are saying that he has privacy if he’s here legally or illegally.)

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) earlier said Roque likely left the country through illegal means.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said that verification with their records show that he has no recent attempt to depart the Philippines via formal channels.

Viado said that his legal team is already studying filing more cases against Roque for his supposed illegal travel.

Roque is implicated in the qualified human trafficking case against Cassandra Li Ong and several others concerning the alleged illegal activities of the Pogo hub Lucky South 99 Corp.

He has an outstanding arrest order from the House of Representatives after being cited for contempt and ordered detained due to his failure to submit documents that would justify the alleged sudden increase in his wealth.

