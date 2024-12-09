SSS releases over P32B for pensioners’ 13th month, Dec. pensions

MANILA, Philippines – The Social Security System (SSS) has released the 13th month and December pensions worth P32.19 billion to over 3.6 million pensioners.

In a statement Monday, SSS officer in charge Voltaire Agas said the first batch were distributed to 2.09 million pensioners worth P17.9 billion on Nov. 29, covering pensioners with dates of contingency within the first to the 15th day of the month.

The second batch, amounting to P14.3 billion, was released on Dec. 4, benefiting 1.52 million pensioners. These pensioners have dates of contingency within the 16th up to the last day of the month.

The SSS also released around P41.6 million worth of 13th month and December pensions to more than 6,000 pensioners through non-PESONet participating banks and checks.

“Pensioners in non-PESONet participating banks got their pensions on December 4, meanwhile we have asked the Philippine Postal Corporation to expedite the delivery of the checks of our pensioners in their home address,” Agas said.

Pensioners who availed of the advance 18-month pensions for their initial benefit received their 13th month pensions on Dec. 4.

Agas said SSS pushed for the early crediting of the 13th month and December 2024 pensions as a pre-Christmas gift to SSS and Employees’ Compensation (EC) pensioners.

“We are also aware of the plight of our pensioners who were not spared by the recent tropical cyclones that lashed the country in less than a month. The early crediting of these pensions can help address some of their financial needs as they try to rebuild their lives after a series of calamities struck the country,” Agas said.

Since December 1988, SSS has been granting the 13th month pension to SSS and EC pensioners, which is equivalent to their respective monthly pensions.

Retirement and survivor pensioners get a 13th month pension equivalent to their regular monthly pensions, while total disability pensioners receive a 13th month pension equal to their monthly pensions without the medical allowance.

“Member’s children receiving dependent’s pensions are also entitled to the 13th month pension and partial disability pensioners can receive it if they have a pension duration of at least 12 months,” Agas said. (PNA)

