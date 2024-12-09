Paquibot, Sarvida crowned SUGBU’s final ‘Bowler of the Month’ champions

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) crowned Lemuel Paquibot and Robert Sarvida as the final two “Bowler of the Month” champions after the conclusion of last Sunday’s tournament at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The event marked the culmination of SUGBU’s monthly competitions for 2024, with Paquibot and Sarvida earning their spots in the much-anticipated “Bowler of the Year” tournament, slated to take place later this December or early January.

Paquibot, an electrical engineer, emerged as the overall champion after defeating Sarvida in the finals with a commanding score of 213-162.

Despite his loss in the final match, Sarvida still secured the “Bowler of the Month” title alongside Paquibot for finishing as the tournament’s top two among more than 20 participants.

In the qualifying rounds, Sarvida, a Filipino-American bowler, demonstrated consistency by topping the five-game series with an impressive total of 1,132 pinfalls.

Paquibot followed closely with 1,046 pinfalls, while Noli Valencia (1,037), Jomar Jumapao (1,027), Uwe Schulze (1,022), Joma Avila (1,009), Nestor Ranido (996), and GJ Buyco (992) completed the top eight qualifiers for the knockout rounds.

The ladder round saw a spirited run by Joma Avila, SUGBU’s top youth bowler, who clinched victories in the first two rounds before falling to Valencia in the third, 162-196. Valencia, a retired Cebu Province Administrator then faced Paquibot in a nail-biting semifinal, where the latter prevailed, 173-165, to book his spot in the championship match against Sarvida.

The tournament not only highlighted the skills of the bowlers but also built excitement for the upcoming “Bowler of the Year” competition, which will feature Paquibot, Sarvida, and the rest of the monthly champions in a showdown to determine the year’s best.

