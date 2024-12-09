Cesafi basketball champions UV, Ateneo de Cebu, give back to the community 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Beyond their dominance on the hardcourt, reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, displayed their charitable spirit through meaningful outreach activities.

The UV Green Lancers, fresh off their 16th Cesafi men’s basketball championship—a feat that also secured their grand slam—continued their tradition of giving back by visiting the Missionaries of the Poor-Little Lambs Center (LILAC) in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City.

On Monday, December 9, just two days after their historic win, the team, led by six-time champion coach Gary Cortes and UV Athletic Director Dr. Chris Mejarito, distributed relief goods to the center’s beneficiaries.

For the Green Lancers, this act of service has become a cornerstone of their success and an important community engagement and social responsibility.

Magis Eagles outreach

Meanwhile, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles, the winningest high school basketball team in Cesafi history, headed to a mountainous area in Balamban, Cebu.

Accompanied by the league’s official physician, Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, the team brought Christmas cheer to local families, particularly children, in the remote community.

This annual outreach has become a cherished tradition for Dr. Dejaño and the Magis Eagles, spreading joy and goodwill during the holiday season.

The Magis Eagles recently secured their fourth straight Cesafi high school basketball title, defeating the USJ-R Baby Jaguars in a dominant 2-0 sweep in their Best-of-Three Finals series under the guidance of head coach Rommel Rasmo.

2nd photo: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles players, coaching staff, and the locals they visited in Balamban. | Photo from Rhoel Dejaño

