Cebu province releases infra funds to boost tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over P126 million has been allocated for infrastructure projects aimed at boosting tourism in Bantayan Island and various towns across two districts in Cebu province, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced Monday, December 9, 2024.

Garcia said P24 million in funds were turned over to the mayors of the towns of Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos, with each mayor receiving P5 million, and the vice mayors of these towns each receiving P3 million.

“These funds are intended for their infrastructure projects of their choice,” Garcia said.

In addition, Garcia reported that seven local government units (LGUs) in Cebu’s third district received a total of P54 million.

The city of Toledo and the towns of Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Balamban, Asturias, and Tuburan each received P8 million, with P5 million allocated for the mayor’s infrastructure project and P3 million for the vice mayor’s office.

The town of Barili received P6 million, with P5 million for Mayor John-John Garcia’s infrastructure project and P1 million for Vice Mayor Luisito Ponsica’s office.

In the fourth district, the six LGUs—Medellin, San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and the City of Bogo—each received P8 million for infrastructure projects.

The town of Tabogon also received P8 million for infrastructure, along with an additional P3.25 million in financial assistance for the town’s Sanggi Festival.

“These funds are subject to the auditing requirements of the Commission on Audit,” Garcia reminded the recipients.

