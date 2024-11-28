Philippines wins world’s leading dive destination title anew

MANILA – The Philippines is the World’s Leading Dive Destination by the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA), the sixth time the country earned the title, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced Thursday.

Along with the country’s unparalleled dive destinations, the WTA also recognized Boracay as World’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, Manila as World’s Leading City Destination, and Amanpulo as World’s Leading Dive Resort.

During the Philippine Dive Experience launch in Anilao on Thursday, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the DOT would continue promoting sustainable dive tourism in the country.

“The Philippines holds the distinct privilege of being one of only 18 mega biodiverse countries in the world. And we find ourselves here at the center of marine biodiversity, where we realize that if we do not prioritize conservation and shepherd the sustainable industry— that is diving, then we post the risk of not only losing these marine wonders but also of depriving future generations of sources of income and livelihood,” Frasco said.

“This is why, we have been very consistent and aggressive in ensuring that we support dive from all pillars of development.”

Atlantic islands of Madeira

The WTA awarding ceremony took place in the Atlantic islands of Madeira on Nov. 24, marking the climax of WTA’s search for the world’s leading destinations and travel organizations this year.

In addition, the WTA acknowledged the DOT as the World’s Leading Tourist Board and the City of Dreams Manila as the World’s Leading Casino Resort.

In 2023, the country also bagged the award along with the status as World’s Leading Beach Destination and World’s Leading City Destination for Manila.

Dive is among the Philippines’ top tourism products, which has been raking in billions of pesos in revenue for the tourism industry since last year.

In 2023, Frasco said it generated PHP73 billion in revenue “showcasing its critical role in driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing the livelihood of countless Filipinos”. (PNA)

