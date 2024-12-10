Mayor Bercede raises alarm over uranium seizure in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede has expressed deep concern following the seizure of over 100 kilograms of depleted uranium in a series of operations conducted across the country, including in Mandaue City.

The radioactive materials were confiscated in Mandaue City, Pasay City, and Cagayan de Oro City between October and November. Three individuals allegedly involved in the illegal trade were also arrested.

According to a report from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the confiscated materials included items containing uranium isotopes—specifically Uranium-235 and Uranium-238.

Of the total 100 kilograms, 60 kilograms of black metal containing traces of uranium were seized in Mandaue City during an operation conducted on November 8 and 9.

In response to the discovery, Mayor Bercede announced plans to coordinate with the NBI to request a detailed report on the operation.

Bercede stated that the city government has yet to receive a formal report and emphasized the need for a full understanding of the issue. He also called for further investigation to uncover more details about the uranium seized in Mandaue City.

“Delikado kaayo na, sa panglawas sa atoang Mandauehanon. Mangayo ko og feedback, palabman ang imbestigasyun kay delikado kaayo na. Daghan mahimo ana, mga pabuto,” said Bercede.

For his part, Atty. Renan Augustus Oliva, Regional Director of NBI Region 7, said that the investigation is being led by the NBI’s central office, with efforts focused on tracing the source of the radioactive materials.

Oliva clarified that NBI Region 7’s involvement was limited to assisting with the seizure in Mandaue.

“We supported the agents from the Office of the Director in the application of the search warrant, the service, ug pagsecure sa radioactive materials. Gidala na nila sa Manila together with the Armed Forces,” Oliva explained.

The operation was initiated after the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) sought the NBI’s assistance in addressing the illegal trade of depleted uranium. This material poses significant risks to national security and public health.

Experts have warned that depleted uranium could potentially be used in the production of nuclear weapons and conventional armor-penetrating rounds. Additionally, exposure to depleted uranium presents severe health risks due to its radioactivity and toxicity.

