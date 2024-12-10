Araneta, Yotboon make weight for ‘Kumbati 18’ mainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-ranked Christian “The Bomb” Araneta of the Omega Boxing Gym easily tipped the weighing scales for his much-anticipated return in the main event of the “Kumbati 18” on Wednesday, December 11, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Araneta, who last fought in January this year, weighed in at 109.1 pounds to set his 10-rounder non-title bout against Thai Sanchai Yotboon who stepped on the scales at 107.7 lbs.

The 29-year-old Araneta, the top-ranked junior flyweight contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), will gauge if he’s fully recovered or not from his wrist injury that sidelined him for over 10 months.

The Borbon-town knockout artist aims to shake off the rust and prove he’s ready for a potential world title shot in 2025.

Araneta was on the verge of fighting for his second world title this year, but the injury sidelined him. He easily scored a first round knockout against fellow Filipino Arvin Magramo in an IBF world title eliminator at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR

This time, he faces an equally-determined Thai that already fought, but fell short against other Filipino boxers. Yotboon was known in Cebu after getting knocked out by Arvin Magramo in an IBF world title eliminator at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Despite the setback, he won back-to-back victories over compatriots Kritsakorn Hongjaroen and Natchaphon Wichaita in Thailand.

Currently, Araneta is the IBF’s No. 1 junior flyweight contender and is also ranked No. 6 by the WBA, No. 8 by the WBO, and No. 11 by the WBC.

He has a record of 24 wins with 19 knockouts, and two losses, Araneta will step inside the ring heavily favored.

Meanwhile, Yotboon has a 16-8, 10KOs record in his resume.

Also fighting in this boxing event is another Omega Boxing Gym prospect Ramil Roda Jr. against Ian Donaire for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation Super Flyweight title. Also, Filipino-Swedish amateur standout Alexander “Showtime” Tumakay Fredriksson is set to make his much-anticipated professional debut.

