Pagasa: Most of PH to see cloudy skies, rain Dec 12

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country will see overcast skies and rains on Thursday, still due to three prevailing weather systems, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a morning weathercast, Pagasa specialist Rhea Torres said the shear line, northeast monsoon (locally called amihan), and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continue to affect the country’s atmospheri

The shear line will bring cloudy skies, scattered rains, and isolated thunderstorms to Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. At the same time, the northern monsoon would cause similar weather in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region in Luzon’s northern portion, as well as Central Luzon on Thursday.

The ITCZ will likewise bring overcast skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Central Visayas, Palawan, Negros Oriental, Leyte, and Southern Leyte, according to Torres.

Pagasa did not raise gale warnings over any seaboards of the country on Thursday.

However, Torres still warned the public of rough sea conditions, with wave heights reaching up to 3.1 meters in some coastal areas of Luzon and the eastern sections of the country.

“Ibayong pag-iingat pa rin po sa mga planong pumalaot sa mga dagat baybayin ng Luzon at sa silangang karagatan po ng ating bansa. Nasa katamtaman hanggang sa maalon pa rin ‘yung ating karagatan, na maaaring umabot po ng 3.1 meters yung taas ng mga pag-alon,” she said.

(Extra caution is still advised for those planning to sail in the coastal waters of Luzon and the eastern seas of our country. Sea conditions remain moderate to rough, with waves potentially reaching heights of up to 3.1 meters.)

