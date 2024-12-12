Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort unveils “Timeless Celebrations” for the holiday season

The magic of the holiday season comes alive at the lobby of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, as it unveils this year’s festive theme, “Timeless Celebrations.” Embracing the joy, warmth, and tradition of Christmas, the resort promises a holiday to cherish for all eras, an experience filled with meaningful moments and connections.

As the holiday season unfolds, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort invites guests and the local community to partake in its “Timeless Celebrations,” offering a space where meaningful connections and cherished moments come to life.

Known as the World’s Gathering Place, Sheraton Cebu Mactan is set to transform the season into a celebration of community and togetherness. With a mix of exceptional dining options, enchanting events, and thoughtfully curated activities, the resort ensures a vibrant and heartwarming holiday for guests of all ages.

The holiday festivities began with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Guests were treated to a soulful note to the celebration, the Destined Blind Band delivered an inspiring musical performance. Composed of visually impaired musicians, this band showcases unique and inspiring ways they celebrate Christmas, embodying the spirit of inclusion and joy.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort General.Manager Dottie V. Wurgler, Wife of the Consul General of Japan in Cebu Ms. Kanami Matsu, Consul General of Japan in Cebu H.E. Hideaki Matsuo, Consul General of Korea in Cebu H.E. Song Sewon, Lapu-lapu Congresswoman Cindi Chan, Appleone Inc. CEO & President Ray Manigsaca, Suprea Philippines Development Corp. Executive Vice President Ray Patrick Manigsaca, Director of Sales & Marketing Ruby Nepomuceno.

Wurgler shared how the hotel prepared for the event without compromising its signature service. She explained that the team developed systems and processes to ensure seamless operations, even as they decorated the resort in phases.

“Every year, we celebrate the holiday season as a key part of our identity. It’s an opportunity for us to welcome travelers from foreign countries, balikbayans, and domestic tourists. To prepare, we’ve developed systems and processes to ensure excellence. Decorations are done in phases to ensure that none of the services we provide are compromised,” she shared.

The theme “Timeless Celebrations” reflects Sheraton’s ethos as the world’s gathering place. This concept invites guests to celebrate the holiday season in meaningful ways, whether through large family gatherings or quiet, intimate moments with nature and the community. The resort’s holiday offerings include special accommodations, a Christmas Eve dinner, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks. Guests can also purchase Christmas goodies as pasalubong, extending the joy of the season to loved ones.

For more information about Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort’s holiday activities and offerings, visit their website or contact their reservations team.