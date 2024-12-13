Senator calls for unity amid President Marcos-VP Duterte rift

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. calls for unity amidst the tension between the camps of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Basta wag na lang mag-away-away. Hindi kasi maganda para sa bansa kung madi-divide ang bansa natin. Parati na lang bangayan ng bangayan,” Revilla said.

(Just don’t fight. It is not good for the country if the country will be divided. It has always been argument after argument.)

He also appealed for support to the current administration.

“Sana magkaisa ang lahat, tulong-tulong at suportahan natin ang itong administrasyon ni Bongbong Marcos bilang siya ang pangulo ng bansa,” he added.

(I hope everyone will unite, we’ll help and support the administration of Bongbong Marcos as the leader of our country.)

He said that, ultimately, the Filipinos would be the ones affected if the tension between these two leaders would continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, Revilla also clarified that there would be no change of leadership in the Senate.

He also said that President Marcos had already clarified that he would not support the impeachment complaints filed against the vice president.

“Sinabi ng pangulo na ayaw niya ng impeachment so wala tayong dapat pag-usapan diyan,” he said.

(The President said that he would not want any impeachment so we have nothing to discuss there.)

Revilla said that an impeachment would be a tedious process and that they would just wait for any development in the House of Representatives.

The senator and actor was in Cebu on Thursday, December 12, 2024, to promote the 3rd season of his sitcom, “Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis.”

