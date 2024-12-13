Camotes shooting: Couple, daughter killed by close friend over debt

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 13,2024 - 09:51 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A married couple and their 14-year-old adopted daughter were shot dead by the parents’ close friend inside their own house on Camotes island, Cebu on late Thursday evening, December 12, because of a debt.

The family’s youngest son was able to jump out of the window before the incident and was the only survivor.

The deceased victims were identified as Bernardo Perez Sampan, 42; his wife Narsisa Sabroso Sampan, 41; and their adopted 14-year-old daughter.

According to police, the couple also had two sons.

The eldest son, however, was not at home when the incident took place at around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday at their house in Sitio Sitio Timubo, Brgy. Cabungaan, San Francisco town, Camotes, Cebu.

Police disclosed that the youngest son, who is a minor, shared that the suspect was a close friend of his parents.

On the day of the incident, alias “Randy” reportedly came to their house and was eagerly welcomed by the couple who invited him to eat.

READ: Central Visayas’ most wanted killed in shootout in Argao, Cebu

The minor said that his father suddenly told him to run while they were having a conversation with the visitor. This, however, confused him as they did not look like they were fighting.

Still, the child followed his father’s orders and promptly jumped through the window.

A few minutes later, he heard loud sounds coming from his house.

Police, in a report, revealed that Randy shot the three victims on the head before escaping from the crime scene.

They were immediately brought to the Ricardo Maningo Memorial Hospital but ultimately lost their lives.

The youngest son told authorities that while he did not hear the suspect asking for money, there is a possibility that he wanted to borrow money again but was denied. He recalled that his mother previously said that she did not want to lend money to the man again.

Police disclosed that the couple sold vegetables and fruits to make a living and were known to be generous as they frequently let their acquaintances lend money.

As of this writing, a hot-pursuit operation has been launched to apprehend the suspect behind the family’s killing. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP