First in the Philippines: CIT University breaks new ground to offer ServiceNow-Powered AI Training

Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT University), an autonomous university recognized as the Center of Excellence for IT Education in Central Visayas and a proud member of the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU), has made history as the first academic institution in the Philippines to establish a landmark partnership with ServiceNow, a leading American software company based in Santa Clara, California. ServiceNow is globally known for its cloud computing platform that revolutionizes digital workflows for enterprise operations.

This partnership reinforces CIT University’s commitment to offering innovative, future-ready education that empowers students to thrive in the rapidly evolving world of digital transformation.

Through this pioneering collaboration, CIT University students will have access to optimized courses and industry-grade certifications, enhancing their training in AI, digital workflow management, and other globally in-demand skills. This initiative bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, preparing students to become competitive, job-ready graduates on the global stage.

The ceremonial signing was led by Engr. Bernard Nicolas E. Villamor, President of CIT University, alongside ServiceNow SVP Heidi Holter, a 19-year veteran of Apple, and Trey Hemmingsen, Academic Partnership Sr. Manager for the US, who flew in from ServiceNow’s Colorado office just to formally commemorate this significant occasion.

The successful realization of this partnership was made possible with the invaluable support of several key individuals. Ella Jackson (Specialist for Academic Partnerships), Aps Chikhalikar (Head of TMT – APJ), and Gary Kho (PLDT First VP) played essential roles in ensuring the success of the initiative. Special recognition is also extended to CIT University’s legal team, composed of Atty. Janzen Joseph Sevilla and Atty. Hanna Mae Mata, for their legal oversight in such a significant appointment. Additionally, Dr. Larmie S. Feliscuzo of CIT-U’s Internationalization Office provided crucial support throughout the process.

