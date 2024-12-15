NPA officer slain in Samar clash

TACLOBAN CITY – A high-ranking officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in a firefight with government troops in Barangay Cawayan, Catbalogan City, Samar on December 13, according to the Philippine Army.

The officer, identified as Artemio Solayao, led Squad 2, Yakal Platoon under the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, the Philippine Army reported.

The 15-minute encounter forced the NPA rebels to retreat northwest, leaving behind their slain comrade and a .45 caliber pistol, according to the 8th Infantry Division (ID) based in Catbalogan City.

Solayao had multiple warrants of arrest for various crimes, including the 2014 ambush of the 14th IB in Barangay Maypadandan in Catbalogan City.

Major General Adonis Ariel Orio, commander of the 8th ID, hailed the operation as a major victory in the campaign against insurgency in Eastern Visayas.

“This incident could have been avoided if the Communist Terrorist Group had surrendered and embraced the government’s call for peace,” his statement reads.

Orio emphasized the Army’s commitment to ending the insurgency in Samar provinces.

He urged active NPA members to take advantage of the government’s National Amnesty Program by coordinating with their relatives or local officials to ensure a safe and formal process of surrendering.

“We will remain steadfast in protecting our people and eliminating threats to peace,” Orio said.

