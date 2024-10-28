Albay: NPA rebels clash with soldiers on disaster aid mission

By: Priam Nepomuceno and Connie Calipay of Philippine News Agency

By: Priam Nepomuceno and Connie Calipay of Philippine News Agency October 28,2024 - 01:53 AM

MANILA – The New People’s Army (NPA) attacked government forces delivering assistance for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Pio Duran, Albay on Sunday.

One soldier was injured, according to Philippine Army 9th Infantry Division (9ID) spokesperson Maj. Frank Roldan.

Roldan said the 15-minute encounter in Barangay Matanglad involved the 49th Infantry Battalion and an estimated 10 NPA rebels.

READ MORE:

Leon: It may turn into severe tropical storm or typhoon – Pagasa

158 calamity areas declared, 5.7 million affected, Kristine death toll at 85

Stop romanticizing resilience

“One soldier sustained minor injuries to his left leg due to the use of anti-personnel mines, which are strictly prohibited under International Humanitarian Law,” Roldan said.

Roldan said they also received reports that the rebels are taking relief goods away from the residents.

“Dahil kay Kristine, wala na din sila makain sa mga area nila (Because of Kristine, they also have nothing to eat in their areas),” he said.

In a statement, Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the “cowardly interference” demonstrated the NPA’s disregard for the safety and welfare of their fellow Filipinos severely affected by a calamity.

“We urge the public to report any information on armed groups that threaten peace and security. Rest assured, the PA (Philippine Army) stands ready to overcome any challenges in ensuring the safety of our communities and in supporting the recovery of affected communities,” Dema-ala said.

Despite the attack, he said the Army remains steadfast in its commitment to help Filipinos severely impacted by Kristine.

Roldan similarly assured the 9ID will continue its mission to provide support and services to affected communities.

It is in compliance with the order of their Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to facilitate a “conveyor belt of aid” for communities that bore the brunt of the storm. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP