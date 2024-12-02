Gothong Southern unveils first Sustainability Leadership Report, championing ESG in logistics

Gothong Southern (GS), a leading logistics and supply chain management company in the Philippines, is set to release its inaugural Sustainability Leadership Report. This report not only showcases GS’ dedication to responsible business practices but also emphasizes its commitment to creating value for stakeholders through environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

As a key player in the Philippine shipping industry, we embrace the critical role we play in the country’s economic growth and development. Our commitment to nation-building and being a reliable partner for businesses has been unwavering for generations. Caroline Joy G. Ong Ceputy CEO Gothong Southern

By addressing sustainability both internally and externally, GS demonstrates its purpose-driven mission to growth and positive impact through shared value creation and environmental responsibility. This commitment strengthens the company’s role as an economic driver in the Philippines, ensuring that growth is aligned with global climate goals and community welfare.

The report underscores GS’ dual focus on sustainable shareholder value and shared value. GS is committed to maintaining high standards in integrated logistics operations, safeguarding IT and data security, and building responsible sourcing practices in collaboration with its business partners. Additionally, responsible waste management is a priority, aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability.

In terms of shared value, GS is dedicated to ensuring employee safety, health, and well-being, recognizing the importance of a supportive work environment. Preparing for climate change risks and opportunities further exemplifies GS’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability, positioning the company to adapt to global environmental shifts.

The report also details Gothong Southern’s broader impact across five essential areas: People, Customers, Shareholders, Communities, and the Planet. For People, GS cultivates a culture of learning and innovation, fostering a healthy and skilled workforce. Customers benefit from simplified supply chains and fully integrated logistics, enabling them to focus on growth. Shareholders are supported by GS’ strategic commitment to sustainable innovation, while communities experience positive change through GS’ contributions to economic development and skills growth. Lastly, GS prioritizes the planet by committing to greenhouse gas reduction, working towards decarbonization through investments and collaborative efforts.

Externally, the release of this Sustainability Leadership Report reflects GS’s intent to increase transparency, showcasing its strategies and commitments to a sustainable future. The report outlines actionable plans, including a 15% reduction in carbon intensity for vessel operations by 2028, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By adhering to internationally recognized standards and focusing on industry-leading green customer offerings, GS aims to meet stakeholder expectations and drive meaningful progress toward a greener logistics industry.

Internally, the report serves as an information drive, inspiring employees to align with GS’s sustainability vision. Highlighting GS’ dedication to ESG integration into daily operations, it shares objectives such as achieving zero hazardous waste by 2030 and training all employees in emergency response to promote a culture of safety and environmental stewardship. Through this, GS empowers employees to actively contribute to sustainability initiatives, fostering a unified approach to achieving the company’s long-term goals.

Through this release, GS aims to lead the logistics industry in the Philippines toward more sustainable practices. The Sustainability Leadership Report will be a critical tool for enhancing internal awareness and external accountability, reflecting GS’ dedication to a balanced and sustainable approach to growth, community impact, and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Gothong Southern’s Sustainability Report, you may contact us through [email protected] or download the report here:

https://gothong.com/sustainability/. Visit www.gothong.com to know more about its integrated products in transport, E2E supply chain, and business solutions.