Cebu City mall thieves strike, steal jeans and chocolates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police apprehended two Cebu City mall thieves caught stealing a pair of jeans and chocolates from a mall in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City on Thursday evening, December 19.

One of the suspects allegedly stole a pair of jeans from the department store while the other suspect carted away chocolates and micro cable from the supermarket.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities nabbed 41-year-old Richard Plando Navales, who’s been living in Brgy. Basak Pardo, Cebu City.

Police, in a report, revealed that Navales entered the supermarket and allegedly stole two pieces of chocolates and two pieces of micro cable worth P958 each. In total, the items that Navales attempted to take without paying were worth P2,387.

However, he was caught by a staff member of the supermarket and shortly turned over to personnel of the Mabolo Police Station.

Less than two hours later or at 9:50 p.m., another man was taken into custody for allegedly stealing from the department store of the same shopping mall.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Glenn Lumapas Husain, from Lower Malibu Bay in Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Before he could leave the store, Husain was caught by a staff member, who recovered a pair of jeans worth P2,390 from his possession. He was then turned over to the police a few hours later.

As of this writing, the Cebu City mall thieves are detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station. Both Navales and Husain will be facing charges of theft.

