Thief caught and beaten after stealing from elderly’s Mambaling home

By: by Paul Lauro - CDN Correspondent | December 09,2024 - 11:47 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged thief was hospitalized after a mob caught him in the act of escaping and assaulted him in Brgy. Mambaling on Monday, Dec. 9.

The incident occurred near the Mambaling Flyover around 4 a.m., according to investigators from the Mambaling Police Station.

As of this writing, authorities are still verifying the man’s identity. However, initial reports suggest he appears to be a young adult and may have been jailed before, as indicated by various tattoos on his body.

According to the investigation, a group of bystanders saw the man climbing out of the walls of a house owned by an elderly person.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect carrying a pair of expensive shoes and a motorcycle wheel.

The group chased and caught him a few meters away from the house, punching him multiple times, allegedly to prevent his escape.

Due to the bruises and wounds he sustained, other witnesses called for an ambulance, which took him to a nearby hospital.

Police noted that the suspect had a distinct “BC 45” tattoo on his shoulder, which they identified as a marker for “Batang Cebu 45,” typically associated with inmates from the Cebu City Jail.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing. /clorenciana

