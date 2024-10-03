Cebu City: Man steals liniment oil, gets caught, lands in jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man, who wanted to apply some medicine for his bum stomach, landed in jail after he was caught trying to shoplift bottles of liniment oil from a pharmacy in Capitol Site, Cebu City.

John Lloyd Serad, 19, of Mandaue City was caught by the pharmacy security guard tucking 10 bottles of liniment oil in the waistband of his short pants as he tried to leave the pharmacy at past 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2.

“Naglain man god akong tiyan, sir. Mao nga nabuhat ko ni,” Serad, who is unemployed, explained to police why he took the bottles of liniment oil.

(I had a bum stomach, sir. That is why I did what I did.)

He said he wanted to apply some liniment oil on his stomach to ease his discomfort.

Aside from that, he said he also did not have any money to pay for the liniment oil.

Unfortunatelyfor him, the security guard caught Serad tucking the liniment oil on the waist band of his short pants.

And this was not just one bottle but 10 bottles, which make up a pack of the liniment oil.

Aside from that, the police report also showed that the suspect also took two bottles of skin lotion.

After Serad was stopped by the security guard at the entrance of the pharmacy, he was held there and police from the Abellana Police Station were called.

When the policemen arrived, the suspect was turned over to them.

Serad was detained at the Abellana Police Station detention cell pending the filing of theft charges against him.

