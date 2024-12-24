AJ Paciones set to defend WBA regional title vs. Chinese in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Arvin Jhon AJ Paciones the Vietnam-based Cebuano prospect set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia light flyweight title against Chinese contender Xiang Li on December 26 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 19-year-old undefeated champion, who boasts an impressive record of 9-0 with five knockouts, will be making his third title defense.

Li, with a record of 9-2-2 (4 KOs), is expected to provide a stiff challenge for Paciones as they clash in what promises to be an exciting bout.

This will mark AJ Paciones’ fifth professional fight in Thailand, cementing his reputation as an international competitor.

Hailing from Barangay Luz, Cebu City, Paciones has taken an unconventional route with his boxing career.

Unlike most Cebuano prospects, he honed his craft outside the Philippines, training and launching his professional career in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, under the guidance of his father and coach, Dodong Paciones, at the Saigon Sports Club.

In 2024, AJ Paciones had a stellar year, winning all his fights, including his lone match in the Philippines. Last March, he defended his WBA Asia title for the second time, defeating Thailand’s Wanchai Nianghansa at the same venue where he will face Li.

Paciones then returned to Cebu for a crucial bout on June 29, where he defeated former world champion Rene Mark Cuarto via split decision in the co-main event of Omega Sports International’s fight card in Mandaue City.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the WBA light flyweight division, AJ Paciones is edging closer to a potential world title shot in the near future.

Xiang Li is no stranger to high-stakes fights, having held the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF), WBC Asian Continental, and WBO Youth light flyweight titles in his career. The Chinese fighter is riding a two-fight winning streak with victories over Wachira Malai and Thani Narinram, both of which took place in Bangkok.

Li also fought Filipino boxers, although he came up short in bouts against Miel Fajardo and Jonathan Almacen. Nonetheless, his record and recent performances make him a formidable opponent for the young Cebuano champion.

