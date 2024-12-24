A Cebuano Christmas: Where to experience the most beautiful Christmas displays

The crisp, cool air, the echo of carols in the distance, and the lively energy of bustling streets—these are all unmistakable signs that the holiday season is upon us. Christmas not only reminds us of the joy of togetherness but also brings with it the revival of cherished traditions.

Among the most enchanting of these rituals is the lighting of Christmas trees, adorned with carefully chosen ornaments that reflect a unique theme or story. As the lights flicker to life, they create a sense of wonder and anticipation, much like fireworks in the night sky, infusing the season with its vibrant spirit of celebration.

These sparkling spectacles have become holiday symbols and cultural showcases of creativity and unity across many destinations. For those planning to treat their family and friends to a Cebuano Christmas escape, forge memories that last a lifetime and take numerous portraits at the following resorts and hotels featuring their gigantic centerpieces:

Your host in the south, bai Hotel Cebu, has once again ushered in the most joyous time of the year with the lighting of its Christmas tree adorned with intricate fairy-inspired embellishments, in tune with the theme “Christmas Wonders.”

Beyond this cherished tradition, the assemblage was made more memorable as it pays homage to the hotel’s 7 years of flourishing service to the Cebuanos and beyond.

Flaunting fine hospitality, bai Hotel Cebu takes you to a magical wonderland. Book a room now via baihotels.com, call (032) 888 2500, or email [email protected].

BE Grand Resort Bohol, located at the magnificent island of Panglao, greets the season of sharing in a sustainable fashion through its stunning display incorporating eco-friendly material, including remodelled slippers and water bottles.

The resort’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere one-day initiatives; they take it with them through all seasons, and Christmas is no exception.

Join the green movement while celebrating the holidays at the BE Grand Resort Bohol. Make your way to Panglao now and reserve a stay by calling 0905 303 8674 or sending an email to [email protected] m.

The yuletide warmth has entered BE Residences Lahug’s roof as it lights its stunning, sustainably crafted holiday centerpiece made from repurposed materials from its previous projects.

Alongside the festivities, BE Residence also unveiled its all-new BE Pods, offering resort-like amenities near IT Park, Cebu City, for a cozy, convenient stay.

Visit and create unforgettable holiday memories at BE Residence Lahug. For inquiries, call 0966 058 1888 or send an email to [email protected]

BE Resort Mactan

As the jingle bell rings and carols fill the cold December air, BE Resort Mactan exists as a venue for warmth, hope, and nurtured dreams. The destination illuminated its intricately decorated Christmas fir, which amplifies the spirit of gratitude.

Embracing the theme “BE the Spark: Glow with Gratitude,” the tree captures not only the eyes but also the heart as it is embellished with recycled material—a collaborative effort of BE Resort Mactan and the Blue Grass Project.

Witness this spectacular display while delving into the resort’s loved amenities and spacious accommodations. Escape the holiday rush, contact 0966 255 4553, or send an email to [email protected] now!

Complete your Christmas escapade to Bohol by visiting the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao, exhibiting five glistening, symbolic Christmas trees strategically placed across its fine confines.

These holiday standees not only reflect resilience, growth, and excellence; they also commemorate its fifth year being one of Bohol’s flagbearers in driving impact on the island’s tourism.

Discover the stories behind Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao and make Christmas a season of adventure by the sea. For reservations, call (038) 412-1128 or email [email protected].

Unique to the Cebu Quincentennial Hotel, the faith-wrapped destination signals the beginning of the holidays through the lighting of its parol street display, inspired by the star of Bethlehem, which guided the three wise men to the manger where Christ the child was born.

The multi-colored lanterns were crafted by persons deprived of liberty at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Lapu-Lapu City, which serves as a showcase of their craftsmanship while igniting a sense of purpose synonymous to the season’s essence.

While the spectacle looks good in photos, it is best experienced upfront, especially during Christmas. Ignite the faith within you at the famed Cebu Quincentennial Hotel now. For reservations, contact (032) 520 4488 or email [email protected].

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu welcomed the holiday season with the 15th annual lighting of its iconic Tree of Hope, a heartwarming tradition that blends the joy of Christmas with a profound commitment to community care.

This year, the Tree of Hope radiates an indelible charm, showcasing a theme that celebrates Filipino heritage while championing sustainability. Adorned with decorations crafted from recycled and upcycled materials, it reflects the hotel’s dedication to preserving the environment and honoring local culture.

Marco Polo Plaza Cebu invites you to join their cherished tradition and be part of something truly meaningful this holiday season. Discover how you can contribute to the Tree of Hope and spread joy while giving back to the community. Call (032) 253-1111, email [email protected] or visit their website at www.marcopolohotels.com for more details and room reservations to make your season brighter with a purpose.

The season of joy blossoms at NUSTAR Resort Cebu with its towering yet fantasy-filled Christmas centerpiece located at the five-star destination’s The Atrium. Adorned with vibrant blooms, fluttering butterflies, and glittering ornaments, the tree radiates a fairy-tale charm, setting the perfect stage for a season filled with joy, beauty, and unforgettable memories.

This year’s theme, “Mystical Holiday Magic,” invites guests into the breathtaking realm of wonder and elegance while keeping kindness shine by making charitable contributions to Sistemang Pilipino, a non-profit dedicated to harnessing young Filipino talents.

‘Tis the season to dine, shop, and rest on the island of new possibilities. Have a magical, world-class vacation by booking a stay at the NUSTAR Resort Cebu via www.nustar.com.ph.

Premier destination perched in a highland locale of Liloan, One Tectona Hotel, invites guests into the wild as its holiday attraction exudes the feels of “A Starlit Christmas at the Woodlands.”

The destination’s grand holiday tree takes inspiration from the safari, featuring animal figures nestled among its branches and accessories adorned with bold animal prints. Adding to the festive display is a life-sized religious Nativity serving as a heartfelt reminder of the timeless story that unites us in the spirit of the season.

Take the next bus towards the province and experience Christmas away from the busy city at One Tectona Hotel via 0917 830 6947 for room reservations.

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s been bewitched with the holiday magic as its triplet yule tree glimmers in bright lights and dazzling red and white decor.

A silent auction dubbed “Sleigh Full of Wonders” added a deeper meaning to the destination’s tree lighting ceremony as its proceeds are dedicated to supporting the children of Punta Engaño Elementary School, the resort’s adopted community.

It’s a truly enchanting destination that aspires to inspire generations to be part of Santa Claus’ nice list. Witness the magic yourself at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu; call (032) 231 0288 or send an email to [email protected] for reservations.

Turn sour memories to sweet on the eve of the holiday and make wonderland be your first sight when you wake up during Christmas morning at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort, a tropical paradise in Mactan.

With its gigantic Candyland-themed tree, guests can expect not only a feast for the eyes but also an array of sweet and savory spreads having satisfied stomachs as standard.

Revel at the sight of nutcrackers and whimsical candies at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort. For inquiries, call (63 32) 231 0288 or email [email protected].

Titled the architectural icon, The Reef Island Resort Mactan along the serene shores of Mactan ushers in the holiday season with the lighting of its 12-foot Christmas tree just in time for its second-year anniversary.

The resort transforms into a radiant holiday getaway by sea, with a tree draped in ornaments that are as white as the island’s sands and as blue as its tranquil waters, perfectly capturing the allure of its coastal setting.

Dive into the blue; dine in a refined space. At The Reef Island Resort Mactan, guests are transported into a serene escape. Hurry, call (032) 466 0000 or email [email protected] before they’re fully booked.

As a tribute to the Filipino spirit of unity and community, the Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino kindled its Bayanihan Tree decorated with embellishment handcrafted by inmates from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Cebu—a symbol of shared dreams and support.

This year’s theme celebrates Cebu Island’s rich culinary heritage, with Executive Chef June Fernandez showcasing the flavors he presented at the UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific.

While the beautifully crafted Bayanihan Tree transforms the hotel lobby into a festive venue that exudes hope and togetherness, Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino is delighted to share such a space with patrons and guests. Book a stay at the hotel gateway to Cebu hospitality, call (032) 340-4888, or email [email protected].

Step into Santa’s workshop at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and be one with cute reindeers and charming elves this holiday—a fun-filled yet elegant place to be in the heart of the city.

Beyond the stunning decorations, the true essence of the season shone brightly as the spirit of giving took center stage. Children from SOS Children’s Village joined the celebration, symbolizing the hotel’s enduring commitment to its partnership with the organization and its mission to bring joy to people in all walks of life.

Listen to the sound of sleigh bells ringing, and it’ll take you to the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. There’s no time to wait as rooms are filling up; call (032) 232-6888 or send an email to [email protected].

CDN Digital’s Siloy’s Christmas reminder

Choose where you go, but if you can, experience them all. Each destination offers its own unique holiday charm, sure to stir excitement and joy in your heart. Wherever you spend this Christmas, remember that the magic of the season is always best shared with loved ones.

As the lights shimmer and the colors glow, may they not just be a feast for the eyes but a reminder of the warmth and joy we can all embrace during this sacred time of year.

CDN Digital wishes you a Merry Christmas and a season filled with love, light, and cherished memories!